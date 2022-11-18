RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Kirksville man was sentenced for the second-degree murder of a Mexico, Missouri, man after a hearing Friday morning.
Randolph County Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Sadiq Moore to 40 years in prison, which he will begin serving immediately, according to Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger.
Moore was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action for the June 27, 2020 killing of 25-year-old Chance Davis during a home invasion.
Two other defendants remain charged for their alleged involvement: Deyton Curtis Fisher and Timothy Midgyett. Those cases continue in Linn County and Audrain County, respectively. Fisher will face a jury trial in April, while Midgyett's trial will start at the end of March.
The men were charged after police arrived at a home in the 800 block of West Street and found Davis, who had been shot. Police believed the suspects forcibly entered the home.
Fisher was arrested in Quincy, Illinois in August 2020, Moore was arrested in Columbia in October 2020, and Midgyett was arrested in Las Vegas in November 2020.