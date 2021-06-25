Lincoln University is the first historic Black college and university to have a Law Enforcement Training Academy for students seeking a law enforcement degree.

JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University is about to make a historic achievement as the first Black college and university to graduate its first class of the Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA).

The program itself was established in December 2020 with the help of Governor Mike Parson.

The Law Enforcement Training Academy is a part of Lincoln University’s criminal justice program and allows students to seek out earning Missouri peace officer licenses while earning their academic degrees.

The first graduating class is to have its celebration Friday night at 6 p.m. with Gov. Parson being the keynote speaker at the event.

The first graduating class consists of two Black females, four Black males and three white males.

Actions made by police last year with the death of George Floyd and other headlines have been used as an example of inappropriate law enforcement.

Chief Gary Hill, who runs the Law Enforcement Training Academy, says the programs that run through LULETA are just like any other police academy.

The only difference is that the academy at Lincoln University is the first and only program to be applied a historic Black college or university within the United States.

“When we started out, we didn’t know. We just knew that this would be a great place to recruit more minorities into law enforcement.” Hill said.

David Ports is one of the first students to graduate from Lincoln University Law Enforcement Academy.

He says the program teaches people how to be good officers of the law in these present times.

“We are being taught the right way,” Ports said. “In my opinion, a lot of people nowadays are doing it [policing] just to be cool. I am here to actually make a difference.”

Students of the academy take courses throughout the semester, learning about law enforcement. More than 650 hours of coursework are needed to become an office in the state of Missouri.

When not in the classroom, the Law Enforcement Training Academy puts students in the field, where they use actors to play out real-world situations.

Chief Hill says that he hopes the program sets an example for other colleges and universities.

“At this time now that we have graduated our first class, we’re just hoping to be the flagship for other HBCUs with criminal justice programs," Hill said.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Lincoln University's website. The ceremony will take place at the Richardson Fine Arts Center in Jefferson City at 6 p.m.