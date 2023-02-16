COLUMBIA - An organization in Columbia is aiming to help support first responder mental health.
First Responder Support (FRS) started in November 2021 with hopes to support goodwill between first responders and the community.
The organization will hold a "You Have My Heart Dinner & Dance" at the Atrium Thursday evening. It's the first big fundraising event of the organization, and founders say they are happy with the projected turnout.
"We sold out!" Randy Minchew, one of the founders of FRS, said. "I'm just so pleased with that because when you put an event on you never know, you might host a party and nobody shows up."
For the organization, this means more money toward its ultimate goals.
"We want to make sure that our first responders understand that we respect and appreciate them, first of all, and that when they are in need and are needing help for counseling or whatever it might be, we want there to hold their hand and walk them through it," Rick Rowden, one of the board members of FRS, said.
There are about 650 first responders in Boone County, and Rowden said he wants to make sure they feel heard.
"They sacrifice every day for us and we feel like we really need to show them there's a way we can give back," Rowden said.
A big part of that support is for emotional and mental health of first responders.
FRS interviewed first responders who experienced pretty traumatic events on the job. One person they interviewed was involved in an officer-involved shooting, and said it's hard to experience those sorts of events on the job and come home and shake it off.
"It's not always that easy to separate it," Rowden said. "We talk a lot about PTSD for our military, but there's definitely PTSD that goes along with, especially those who are on the front line, but even those who are doing communications if you really think about what they talk people through, you can understand that's something that's going to weigh on their mind."
The "You Have My Heart Dinner & Dance" starts at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
Former Mayor Brian Treece and Mary Phillips will host the event. KOMU 8 is one of the event sponsors.