COLUMBIA – Words of encouragement could be heard echoing through the 5th and Walnut Parking Garage Saturday as first responders and their supporters climbed up and down the stairs.
Participants in the fifth annual Columbia Memorial Stair Climb climbed 110 stories to honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Many firefighters from Boone County and surrounding areas wore their full gear, equipped with oxygen tanks and fire hoses as they made the climb.
The event honored the legacy of the 343 firefighters, 70 police officers and nine EMS personnel who died during the rescue effort on the tragic day in 2001.
Before the climb began, Columbia Fire Chief Andy Woody acknowledged how some people question why the event isn’t held in September.
“It really doesn’t matter what time of year we hold this event,” Woody said. “We said we’d never forget. That doesn’t mean we remember in September, it means we remember always."
Participants in the climb received a lanyard with the names and photos of first responders who died on 9/11. They wore the lanyards around their necks during the climb to honor their service.
Climbers made the trek up and down the nine-story parking garage 11 times, which would be the equivalent to climbing the stairs to the top of the World Trade Center buildings.
Once participants completed the 110-story climb, they rang a bell for each first responder they carried with them on their lanyard and shared their names out loud.
The climb was able to be held in person again after being a 'virtual climb'' last year, where participants were given options to run, climb stairs or exercise on their own.
Tommy Goran, the event director for the climb, said there’s significance behind climbing stairs instead of participating in other traditional exercises.
“They were willing to climb the 110 stories and so that’s why we do the 110 as well,” Goran said.
Tim Duffy, a New York firefighter who participated in the rescue effort on 9/11, also spoke at the event. He reflected on what it was like to be in New York City when the World Trade Center buildings collapsed.
“My wife called to tell me that a plane hit the Trade Center," Duffy said.
"I remember looking to my left and seeing the Trade Center burning.”
Duffy explained how he wasn’t supposed to work that day, but felt it was his duty to help.
“When the second plane hit, I kind of just hung up the phone and jumped on my motorcycle. And I did what I had to do, just like everybody else,” Duffy said. “I’m just one of the lucky ones.”
Duffy was caught underneath the North Tower, but survived. In addition to honoring those like Duffy, Goran said that giving recognition to the many other first responders who didn’t make it out alive is the climb’s mission.
“We’re here to honor the fallen, and then educate people,” Goran said.
Goran also said he hopes to see the event continue to grow in the future, in order for every fallen first responder to be properly honored.
“Ultimately, we want to get all the following first responders carried [on lanyards]. There were 343 firefighters, 70 police and nine EMS responders,” Goran said. “So we want to get 422 people here to start carrying each person individually.”
One participant said that after watching her husband do the climb for the last four years, she decided to participate with him this year. She said climbing 110 stories seemed daunting at first.
“I honestly was really worried I wouldn’t finish and knowing I was carrying the name of someone that had fallen, I was really nervous,” participant Erin Harris said. “But then with the encouragement and all the camaraderie I really felt I could do it.”
Many participants who weren’t first responders, like Kenton Binkholder, chose to climb because he has a close connection to those who are.
“I climb because I have a lot of friends who are in the fire service," Binkholder said. "I’ve had family members in the fire service. It’s about remembering those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, their life, on 9/11. And continuing to remember them each and every day.”