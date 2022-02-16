First responders prepare to answer emergencies on ice

BOONE COUNTY − The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a winter storm Thursday. This winter storm will start with rain and end with ice, which means road crews will not be able to pre-treat roads.
Icy conditions make driving dangerous for anyone on the road, and it makes it a lot more difficult for first responders to do their jobs.
Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said emergency response times could be delayed during these conditions.
"There could be some places we cannot reach with the truck," he said. "The timing of this event is what's going to be critical."
Heading into Thursday's conditions, Blomenkamp said BCFPD will need to make sure ice is melted, check tire chains and turn off engine breaks on its trucks before responding to emergencies. Another key preparation is to drain fire pumps so the pumps don't freeze before crews can reach the fire.
Other first responders echoed similar messages. MU Health Care's clinical manager of prehospital services said climate control within ambulances is key.
"Once the weather drops down near freezing, we'll start idling our ambulances to help keep them warm," Chuck Doss said.
Blomenkamp said icy weather makes it difficult for everyone to navigate the roads. Even worse, he said it can make some emergencies almost impossible to respond to.
"If you have a long narrow driveway, or if you live out in the county, make sure your driveway or access to your residence is available if an emergency does arrive," Blomenkamp said.
An MU Health Care paramedic also said he's prepared to respond to more falls Thursday because of icy conditions. Even in the most severe forms of weather, he said he's just prepared to do his job.
"We don't think we're heroes or anything, we're just doing what our job is," Dan Ebner said. "Tomorrow [Thursday] our job will be a little more difficult with the ice and snow, but we're going to get through it."