JEFFERSON CITY - The winners of the first MO VIP drawing, the state's vaccine incentive program are here.
There are 180 winners chosen, and 170 have been fully verified.
"We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. "The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective, and the best resource available to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus."
The winners from the KOMU 8 viewing area include the following:
Cash Prize Winners
Benton County
- Adam Howe
Boone County
- Eleanor Fay
- Lora Klippel
- Alexander Michaelree
- Yarrow Stanley
- Hannah Weber
Camden County
- Rian Cerny
Cole County
- Michele Derleth
- Lisa Kindle
- Charles Teitelbaum
- Sydney Trachsel
- Daniel Walsh
- Lisa Woehrer
Howard County
- Scott Queen Queen
Moniteau County
- Cory Reynolds
Randolph County
- Meghan Gibson
- Kristofer Samuels
Scholarship Winners
Boone County
- Athena Anderson
- Hayden Moyers
Camden County
- Thomas Orozco
Cole County
- Hope Roettgen
The remaining 10 winners have until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, to complete necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.
There will be four more drawings and the second deadline for new entries is Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Enter online here.