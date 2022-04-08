SEDALIA - A local congregation has scheduled a community concert for this Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia, with the goal of raising $100,000 to help victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Word of Life Evangelical (Ukrainian) Church will present a concert of instrumental and vocal music from 5 to 6 p.m., which will be its third fund-raising event in recent weeks. Admission to the concert will be free, and free-will donations will be accepted.
“People from different towns in central Missouri have attended our previous events, like bake and coffee sales, lunches, KFC drive, and concerts, and they have all encouraged us with their attendance and generous donations, which so far totals nearly $52,000," Pastor Vladimir Dub of the Word of Life Church said. "We hope many more central Missouri friends of Ukraine will come to this Sunday’s concert and be blessed."
The concert will feature a 50-member Ukrainian youth choir led by Anatoliy Ostapenko and saxophonist Natasha Lobus. It will also include a Ukrainian solo by Polianna Rizhak, who arrived in Sedalia from Ukraine a few days ago. The title of her Ukrainian song translates into “God, Please Protect Ukraine.”
The Word of Life Church is still accepting items to fill its trailer-truck container that will be shipped to Ukraine.
“What we need now are first-aid items, over-the-counter medicines, diapers, tooth paste, soap, new towels and bed sheets," Alex Kapitula, associate pastor of the church’s teen ministries, said. "These items can be brought to this Sunday’s concert or donated at the trailer that is parked at our Ukrainian Church at 3851 South Park in Sedalia.”
After the concert, coffee, hot tea and Ukrainian baked treats will be served.