JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police took five individuals into custody Saturday morning following a disturbance in a gas station parking lot.
According to a press release from JCPD, officers on patrol observed a physical altercation in the parking lot of a Phillips 66 on Stadium Boulevard around 3:43 a.m. Police said that while they were trying to break up the fight, an intoxicated male began to interfere, and officers took him into custody.
Officers then arrested two additional female suspects, claiming they began "creating a disturbance and interfering with the arrest."
Before leaving the scene, officers were allegedly approached by a third individual, 35-year-old Loretta Lewis, who claimed to be a parent of the previously arrested male suspect. After an exchange with the officers, police said Lewis struck the officer and was then taken into custody.
Police said another disturbance began in response to Lewis' arrest, and reported an additional suspect attempted to gain access to a patrol car to release a detained individual.
Officers then deployed pepper spray to clear the parking lot, and the five suspects were taken to Cole County Jail. They were later released on bond to appear in municipal court. No charges were available in online records.