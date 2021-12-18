BOONE COUNTY - A five car pileup caused halted traffic on I-70 Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications, the crash occurred near the 131 mile marker, next to the exit for St. Charles Road.
BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision 131 mile marker eastbound near Saint Charles. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) December 18, 2021
Trucks and cars were lined down the highway following the crash and at least one car was towed from the scene.
Authorities have not made clear whether or not any injuries resulted from the crash.
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 has reached out to police for an update.