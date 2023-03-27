JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department, along with the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Jefferson City Council for Drug Free Youth, conducted alcohol compliance checks Friday at multiple businesses.
Alcohol compliance checks are when authorities send supervised, underage youth to attempt to purchase alcohol at retail locations.
Out of the 14 compliance checks conducted, five businesses did not properly identify the purchaser. Those five businesses include the following:
- Xpress Liquor (510 Ellis Blvd.)
- We B Smokin' (2215 Missouri Blvd.)
- Cenex (105 W. Dunkin St.)
- Macadoodles (1806 Missouri Blvd.)
- Convenient Food Mart (3714 W. Truman Blvd.)
The clerks working were issued a citation to appear in court for selling alcohol to a minor.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco will take further action, depending on the businesses' number of previous violations, according to JCPD.