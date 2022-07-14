PETTIS COUNTY − Five Ionia residents were arrested and charged Wednesday after a two-month drug investigation by Pettis County law enforcement.
Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said deputies served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a residence on Ionia Road.
Five adults and three children were present in the home when authorities arrived. According to Anders, two of the adults tried to flee from scene but were arrested.
Authorities seized a fourth of a pound of methamphetamine, assorted drug paraphernalia and Psilocybin, the sheriff said on Facebook.
The following suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the investigation.
- Jade Gibbs, 19, is charged with resisting arrest. She had a Pettis County warrant for second-degree robbery and a Benton County warrant for a DWI.
- Ashley Colliver, 33, is charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance.
- Chelsea Cooper, 30, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Justin Lindsey, 31, is charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He had a Pettis County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.
- Trenton Sell, 22, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer assisted the Pettis County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.