MONTGOMERY COUNTY − Five people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. on northbound Missouri Route 19 at Ebenezer Road, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The four motorcycles were traveling together when one driver, a 39-year-old Arnold man, lost control of his 2012 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle then rolled over, according to the report.
A 2000 Harley, driven by a 33-year-old Illinois man, struck the 2012 Harley and also rolled over.
The two drivers and their passengers were thrown off the motorcycles.
A third and fourth motorcycle then traveled off the right side of the road to avoid a collision, the report said.
The drivers and passengers of the 2012 and 2000 Harleys were taken to University Hospital by ambulance, for injuries ranging from moderate to serious. The driver of the third motorcycle refused medical treatment on scene for minor injuries, the report said.