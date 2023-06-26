JEFFERSON CITY — Five people were charged Monday in connection to a weapons incident in Jefferson City on Sunday.
Richmond resident Samone Nero, 29, and Kansas City residents Joshua Payne, 22, and Kevaugh Bowman, 23, were each charged with first-degree accessory to harassment, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Camaree Resonno, 20, also of Kansas City, was charged with first-degree accessory to harassment, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action.
Kansas City resident Kykeyra Canady, 19, was charged with stealing, a misdemeanor.
The Jefferson City Police Department said it took the suspects into custody Sunday for an incident involving a weapon.
According to a press release, the incident took place in the 2800 block of Sue Drive.
Officers located the suspect's vehicle after an uninjured victim provided descriptions, and police arrested the suspects as all five exited Walmart on Stadium Boulevard, according to the release.
Police said they've recovered two handguns from the suspects.
Other details were not immediately available Monday afternoon.
Nero, Payne, Resonno and Bowman are being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. Canady is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to JCPD.