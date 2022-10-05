COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday.
Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
Roxie Campbell, the park naturalist at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, says the Missouri Speleological Survey volunteers sketched the details of the passage and conducted a compass bearing.
"The efforts of the cavers on Saturday will add distance to our known passage and just document for the future what cave passages are there," Campbell said.
Campbell said although there is small portion of the icebox that visitors are able to explore, the rest of the icebox is not open to the public in order to protect the safety of wildlife and visitors.
Experienced volunteers were at Devil’s Icebox Trail on Saturday. New passages that were discovered years ago were finally able to be mapped. This map shows just a small portion of what volunteers were able to explore. More coming up on this story at 5p and 6p on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oLJOemguRH— Ashlyn Green (@_ash_la) October 5, 2022
The teams mapped several hundred feet of passages, some discovered in the 1980s and some brand new.
Due to the lack of volunteers, skill, and materials, the park has not been able to be explored in depth. There are 6.5 miles of the cave already discovered, placing Devil's Icebox Cave as the seventh longest in Missouri out of 7,000 caves.
If you're interested in project mapping at Devil's Icebox or other major Missouri caves, contact Missouri Speleological Survey for volunteer opportunities by clicking here. New cavers specifically interested in Devil's Icebox can contact Rock Bridge State Park about joining the Cave Institute program by clicking here.