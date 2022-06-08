COLUMBIA- Team Red, White & Blue in the Old Glory Relay made its way through Columbia on Wednesday evening and will continue on to Birmingham, AL.
According to its website, “The Old Glory Relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit, and commitment of American veterans in support of their well-being.”
It accomplishes this by carrying a single American flag across the country, from Washington D.C. to The World Games in Birmingham. The flag can be walked, biked, ran or even pushed to its final destination.
Jill Shanteau, communications director for Team Red, White & Blue in Columbia, said Angela Palmerton cycled the flag from Warrenton to Iron House Fitness and Conditioning on the east side of Columbia. At around 5:30 p.m., she and a group of supporters carried the flag to the Boone County Courthouse.
Doug Williams, member of the Kansas City Team Red, White and Blue Chapter, said it's their job to make sure our service members are recognized for their dedication.
"Our mission is to try our best to ensure that the soldiers that have sacrificed their lives or are still dealing with some issues get the best care," Williams said.
The flag will leave the courthouse at 5:45 a.m. Thursday by way of bicycle, according to Shanteu. It will pause at the MKT Trial on Scott Blvd at 6:30 a.m. and runners will then carry it to McBaine.
To follow the flag or get more information visit the Team RWB website.