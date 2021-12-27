JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney.
Flags should be flown half-staff at all government buildings in Boone County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide.
On Dec. 22, Gladney was a first responder to a crash on Interstate 70 westbound. While Gladney and other fire and EMS personnel worked on the scene, a tractor trailer struck Gladney's vehicle. He died at the hospital a short time later.
“We are deeply saddened that Assistant Chief Gladney tragically lost his life answering the call to assist others during an emergency,” Gov. Parson said in a news release. “Chief Gladney had devoted his career to selflessly serving the people of Boone County and the State of Missouri. He mentored the next generation of firefighters to ensure they performed their duties safely and maintained the district’s proud traditions. We are grateful for his commitment to public service and are praying for his friends and family during this difficult time."
Memorial services for Gladney began Monday with a visitation. The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hearnes Center and will feature full service honors.
During the funeral, eulogies are expected from Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen, and Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney. Shaun Gladney is a firefighter in McKinney, Texas and formerly worked for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
After the service Tuesday, the procession will leave the Hearnes Center and take Champions Drive to Providence Road. It will then travel to Memorial Funeral Home, located on Business Loop 70 west, where there will be a private family service. There will be no graveside service.
KOMU 8 will carry the funeral service and procession on air and on KOMU.com at 11 a.m. Media is not allowed inside the Hearnes Center.