COLUMBIA - American Airlines flight 2959 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Columbia Regional Airport (COU) diverted to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) on Sunday.
The flight was scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m. Sunday, and American Airlines said in an email statement that the diversion was due to the weather conditions at COU.
Customers can remain overnight in Kansas City and another flight will depart Monday morning.
Of American's four other scheduled arrivals to COU Sunday, two from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) were cancelled because of an "unforseen operational decision" and the other because of weather.
One flight arrived on time, and one was delayed.
The one United flight landed on time.
More information can be found on the Columbia Regional's website, and as of Sunday night, no cancellations or delays are reported for future flights.