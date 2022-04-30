COLUMBIA- The rain that came in early this morning did not stop people showing up for kids and others to participate in the "Float Your Boat" event.
The annual competition raises money for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. Proceeds will go towards feeding people in the 32 counties in the service area.
The event allowed people to enter original and themed cardboard boats to show off. From dragon boats to a boat from a galaxy far far away, spectators also enjoyed food trucks and live music with friends and family.
One team member participating in the event, Ruben Bolton, hopes his boat will place.
"I have yet to get on the podium, so I would be very happy if I get a podium finish," Bolton said. "We will try to race this boat twice today, once with the wing and one without. We're thinking the second run will be faster."
While this isn't Bolton's first race, he says he enjoys the engineering aspect of the competition and seeing what his builds can do.
"This isn't our first race or our first boat, it was originally an engineering challenge of getting a card board boat to float with people in it and to also raise money for today's event."