MID-MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Transportation and local public works departments have closed multiple roads across the KOMU 8 viewing area due to minor flooding.

According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, mid-Missouri should be free of any major flash flooding thanks to an expected break in the rainfall midday.

Cole County

  • Campbell Road
  • Payne Road
  • North Branch Road
  • Loesch Road
  • Bainer Road
  • Waterford Road
  • Meadowsford Road
  • Vaughn Ford Road
  • Alexander Road

Miller County

  • Route A over Tavern Creek, south of St. Elizabeth

Montgomery County

  • Eastbound and westbound Highway 94 between Route 19 and Rhineland

Morgan County

  • Route BB over Gabriel Creek, east of Route 135

Phelps County

  • Route C between CR 8260 and CR 8280
  • Route CC at Beaver Creek

Pulaski County

  • Route O south of Dixon
  • Route HH east of Crocker
  • Route U at Tavern Creek

This story will be updated as road closures or openings are announced.

