MID-MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Transportation and local public works departments have closed multiple roads across the KOMU 8 viewing area due to minor flooding.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, mid-Missouri should be free of any major flash flooding thanks to an expected break in the rainfall midday.
Cole County
- Campbell Road
- Payne Road
- North Branch Road
- Loesch Road
- Bainer Road
- Waterford Road
- Meadowsford Road
- Vaughn Ford Road
- Alexander Road
Miller County
- Route A over Tavern Creek, south of St. Elizabeth
Montgomery County
- Eastbound and westbound Highway 94 between Route 19 and Rhineland
Morgan County
- Route BB over Gabriel Creek, east of Route 135
Phelps County
- Route C between CR 8260 and CR 8280
- Route CC at Beaver Creek
Pulaski County
- Route O south of Dixon
- Route HH east of Crocker
- Route U at Tavern Creek
🚧PULASKI COUNTY ALERT🚧Route U at Tavern Creek is closed, due to flooding and bridge damage. Please seek alternates routes (including Routes 42 and BB) around the area. #mowx #midmowx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/BOOuFureEL— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 5, 2022
This story will be updated as road closures or openings are announced.