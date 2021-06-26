COLUMBIA - Some areas in Mid-Missouri are still feeling the effects of last night's severe weather.
One road in Columbia was partially washed away by flooding overnight.
It left a crevice that was nearly 4 feet deep at some points.
Betty Williams, who lives on the road, says the crevice blocked some residents' driveways, making them unable to leave.
"It affects us tremendously. We're stuck. We can't get out."
Boone County Road and Bridge were on the scene Saturday morning to fix the road.
But, Williams says the time between the crevice forming and crews coming out to help was very nerve-wracking.
"If there's an emergency, a medical emergency, we couldn't get out. If a fire truck needed to get to our house, they couldn't get here," Williams said.
Residents says this happens almost every time it rains hard.