Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River... at Hermann. at Chamois. at Jefferson City. at Washington. at St. Charles. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until late Wednesday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 25.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.9 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The Tebbetts East Levee south and east of Tebbetts and the Cole Junction levee just northwest of Jefferson City are overtopped near this height. Also...the Prison Farm and Hartsburg Section 3 levees are overtopped near this height. Washington Park along Wears Creek begins flooding. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 25.5 Sat 9 am 28.5 29.5 23.7 19.8 MSG &&