COLUMBIA − An overnight thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall through mid-Missouri Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and the rain's not done yet.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather remains in Storm Mode 2 as another round of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe is expected Wednesday night. The main threat remains flash flooding, but damaging winds could be possible.
Flooding was reported across mid-Missouri, including in Columbia, where rain fall totals were just under 2 inches and in Moberly where totals were nearly 7 inches. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, total rainfall was measured at the following:
In Columbia, water was measured at 15.8 feet at Hinkson Creek Wednesday morning and could rise up to 22 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Route YY and Route D in Randolph County due to water over the road.
