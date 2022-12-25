MORGAN COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman died Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50.
Kristan Price, of Florence, slid into the westbound lanes while traveling on eastbound Highway 50 and struck another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The second vehicle, driven by Trenton Overhue, 37, skid into the south side of the road and came to a rest.
Price's vehicle then returned to the eastbound lanes, traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a third vehicle, driven by Layne Fischer, 28. Price's vehicle overturned and came to a rest, the report said.
Price was pronounced dead at the scene. Fischer had minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia by ambulance.
Price and Fischer's vehicles were totaled. Overhue's had extensive damage, the report noted.
Fischer was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said. MSHP says it is unknown if Price had a seatbelt on.