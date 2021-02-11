Florists warn of scams ahead of Valentine's Day sales

MID-MISSOURI-- Flower sales are blooming ahead of Valentine's Day, but local florists warn of flower sale scams.
The manager at Allen's Flowers, Tina Bradley, said the store is preparing for the holiday by putting in many hours to put together their bouquets and gifts.
"We have an extra eight drivers that come in," Bradley said. "We have extra designers, and we shut down our back room and make it a cooler. We go through a lot to to try to put out a quality product that everybody can enjoy."
Bradley said Allen's Flowers works hard to sell flowers at a reasonable price, so she doesn't like to see people get scammed on third party websites.
"They charge people for extra delivery. If you want it on the same day, they charge you more for delivery, and they don't pass that money on to us," Bradley said.
Outside companies like Just Flowers can charge extra fees that aren't associated with local stores. Thus, Bradley said it's important to contact local flower shops directly.
Owner of River City Florist Mike Moscato also has had some trouble when people don't buy directly from his shop. Outside companies don't know what kind of inventory they have at local stores, so you might not be able to get exactly what you paid for.
"They'll sell people things significantly cheaper than I can ever sell it, then they'll send me the order," Moscato said. "Well then we gotta say, 'You gotta send us more money.' Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't."
Despite the scams, Valentine's Day and the days before are busy for floral shops. River City Florist also brings in extra staff to fulfill the orders.
"Valentine's Day is a huge holiday for us", Moscato said.
However, since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, Allen's Flowers and River City Florist said its' sales haven't been as high as usual.
"So far I'm not seeing real high numbers on our sales for Valentine's, usually like last year I think we did close to 700 orders in three days," Bradley said. "At this point, we don't have anything close to that although we are prepared to do that, if it comes to that, but you know usually a Sunday is super slow."
If you want to order flowers for Valentine's Day, you still have time. You can check out Allen's Flowers in Columbia or River City Florist in Jefferson City.