COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season.
A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children.
MU Health Care's Dr. Laura Morris says respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is typically between November and March.
"As this fall has progressed and turned into winter, we have seen a continued surge in respiratory infections, particularly in young children," Morris said. "Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen almost a doubling in our influenza activity here at MU Health Care, and I'm feeling that in the clinical space. I see patients and work in one of our rural family medicine clinics, and we're doing a lot of testing."
In several Missouri locations, DHSS now offers free flu, RSV, and COVID-19 testing. The three viruses can be detected with just one nasal swab, and patients of all ages can be tested.
Morris says young children and by extension their families, are having a really rough respiratory season right now.
"Young children are making up a larger proportion of our clinic visits, and our emergency rooms are full of kids who are coughing and needing deep sectioning," Morris said. "You know, MU Health Care has put into place some specific measures this fall to try to deal with that volume and to make sure that our clinics aren't overwhelmed."
For the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, there were 1,738 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu, compared to 1,280 cases the week before, bringing the statewide total for the season which began Oct. 2, to 4,016 cases, DHHS said in a press release.
During the same time frame in Boone County, there were 61 confirmed cases of the flu, 26 of those cases being kids 14 and younger.
The CDC tracks state-level trends that suggest that RSV detections are on the rise in Missouri, although RSV is not reported to DHSS.
"So this is the time where we do start to see flu rise, and Missouri influenza [cases] actually typically occurs more often late in winter," Morris said. "So January through March is our heavy flu season. So we might not even be seeing the worst of it yet."
A map of testing locations and schedules can be found on DHSS's online. Currently, there are no testing sites in mid-Missouri but additional sites will continue to be added, the health department said.