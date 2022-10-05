COLUMBIA- The Bivalent Covid booster vaccine and flu shots are available in select locations throughout Missouri.
The CDC says that you can get the flu and covid-19 vaccine at the same time.
Flow's Pharmacy is one of the locations that offers the vaccines. One of the owners said they have used more than 100 flu shot doses and 100 bivalent boosters Wednesday.
"We say start getting them in October so anytime after now as it starts getting colder," said Anthony Desha.
Hallsville Intermediate school held a vaccination clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and also vaccinated children while they were at school on Wednesday.
One parent, who's daughters received the flu vaccine at school said at the end of the day it's everyone's responsibility to do it, "It doesn't work if only a handful of people do it. You've gotta have a good portion of folks that are willing to get the shot and that way it reduces the chance of the spread."
The clinic was hosted by Columbia/Boone County Health and Public Services and they plan to host more clinics throughout the month.