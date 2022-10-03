COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now administering flu vaccinations. PHHS will offer clinics as well as school-based flu clinics and community outreach clinics in Boone County.
The flu vaccine will be available to all residents aged six months and older. With the help of MU Health Care, PHHS will provide free flu vaccinations to individuals between 6 months and 18 years of age.
A press release said their funding and support will aid public health nurses in coordinating flu clinics in participating Boone County elementary, middle and high schools this fall.
The cost of the vaccine for residents age 19 and older will vary depending on insurance coverage. The PHHS clinic accepts cash, credit cards, debit cards, checks and can bill various insurance plans through a system known as VaxCare, according to a press release.
A list of the insurance providers accepted through the VaxCare billing system can be found at CoMo.gov/Health/Clinical-Services. The vaccine costs $25 for self-pay residents.
To schedule an appointment in the PHHS clinic, 1005 W. Worley Street, call 573-874-7249.
Community-based outreach clinics will begin Oct. 5 and are listed below. No appointment is needed for community clinics. Parents with any questions about their school’s participation in the school-based flu shot clinics are encouraged to contact their school nurse, according to a press release.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Hallsville Intermediate School
- 411 E. Highway 124, Hallsville
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- Centralia Intermediate School
- 550 W. Lakeview, Centralia
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Southern Boone Primary School
- 803 S. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland
- 3: 3 0 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Sturgeon School
- 210 W. Patton St., Sturgeon
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Harrisburg School District Central Office - Community Room
- 1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be available at the flu shot clinics. For a list of locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines, please visit CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.