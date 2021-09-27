COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now offering flu shots through school-based flu clinics and community outreach clinics around Boone County for the 2021-2022 season.
The flu vaccine will be available to all residents aged six months and older.
PHHS will provide flu vaccinations at no cost to those between the ages of six months and 18 years. The cost of the vaccine for residents age 19 and older will vary depending on insurance coverage.
The PHHS clinic accepts cash, credit cards, debit cards, checks and can bill various insurance plans through a system known as VaxCare. For self-pay residents, the cost of the vaccine is $25.
A high-dose flu shot is available specifically for those 65 and older.
Individuals with a severe egg allergy are advised to consult with their primary health provider about receiving the flu vaccine.
A flu vaccine does not protect you against the virus that causes COVID-19, but it can help to reduce the overall prevalence of respiratory illness in the community, according to the CDC. It also helps keep those in vulnerable populations protected and reduces the patient load seen by health care providers, preventing the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
To schedule an appointment in the PHHS clinic, located at 1005 West Worley Street, call 573-874-7249.
Community-based outreach clinics will begin Oct. 6 and no appointment is needed for community clinics.
Walk-in community clinics include the following:
Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Harrisburg School District Central Office - Community Room
- 1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Centralia Intermediate School
- 550 W. Lakeview, Centralia
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Sturgeon School
- 210 W. Patton St., Sturgeon
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
- Hallsville Intermediate School - Commons
- 411 E. Highway 124, Hallsville
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
- Southern Boone Primary School
- 803 S. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland
- 3:30 to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be available at the flu shot clinics. For a list of locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines, please visit CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.