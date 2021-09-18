JEFFERSON CITY — World War II veterans got to take a trip down memory lane Saturday evening.
Veterans United teamed up with Dream Flights to host Fly Into the 40s at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The event allowed the veterans to fly historic World War II planes in the sky.
The event is part of a 60-day campaign to fly 1,000 veterans. So far, the two organizations have held events in 47 states. One organizer said the event was shaping up to be the largest attended one so far.
3….2….1….TAKE OFF!World War II veterans are flying a historic biplane used in the war.It’s all happening at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gzyjixwJTY— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) September 18, 2021
"The community's getting to say thank you," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development at Veterans United."The families, getting to see the looks on their heroes' eyes when they get in the plane."
One veteran who got to take off was 97-year-old James Shipley. He served as a Tuskegee airplane mechanic in World War II.
"I loved it," Shipley said after landing and getting out of the plan. "I didn't expect this much attention I got out of it, because I was just serving my country."
In total, 11 veterans took flight Saturday afternoon. Several others who were interested will take off on Sunday without a crowd.