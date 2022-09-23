COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Pilot, founder, and president of Dream Flights, Darryl Fisher gave the first flight to veterans back in 2011.

"So there's a pilot, the airplane and a veteran, and we connect all that. We get them up in the sky, many times it's been years since they've been up," Fisher said.

The veterans scheduled to take to the skies this weekend will add to the thousands of dream flights.

"We've given over five thousand five hundred flights to veterans in 49 states since then," Fisher said.

Veterans United VP of military relations, Pam Swan said she's excited for the plane rides.

"A lot of their [veterans] children are calling and asking I wanna surprise my dad, so I'm getting really excited about tomorrow seeing some of these veterans don't know what their doing so that's fun," Swan said.

KOMU 8 News had the opportunity to send Reporter Lacey Reeves and Digital Content Editor Stephanie Southey into the World War II planes to capture the experience. 

