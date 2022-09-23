COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pilot, founder, and president of Dream Flights, Darryl Fisher gave the first flight to veterans back in 2011.
"So there's a pilot, the airplane and a veteran, and we connect all that. We get them up in the sky, many times it's been years since they've been up," Fisher said.
The veterans scheduled to take to the skies this weekend will add to the thousands of dream flights.
"We've given over five thousand five hundred flights to veterans in 49 states since then," Fisher said.
Darryl with @DreamFlightsOrg was an awesome pilot! Tune in at KOMU 8 News tonight to see some shots from the air! @KOMUnews @veteransunited pic.twitter.com/RxtryVt1Ql— Lacey Reeves (@laceyjreeves) September 23, 2022
Veterans United VP of military relations, Pam Swan said she's excited for the plane rides.
"A lot of their [veterans] children are calling and asking I wanna surprise my dad, so I'm getting really excited about tomorrow seeing some of these veterans don't know what their doing so that's fun," Swan said.
.@DreamFlightsOrg & @veteransunited Home Loans are partnering and taking 40 veterans on flights around Jefferson City Saturday during their Fly Into the 40s event. The public is invited to attend at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/jPYw8506GH— KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 24, 2022
KOMU 8 News had the opportunity to send Reporter Lacey Reeves and Digital Content Editor Stephanie Southey into the World War II planes to capture the experience.
Thank you to @DreamFlightsOrg & @veteransunited for the quick flight around Jeff City today! They will take 31 veterans on flights Saturday to celebrate Operation September Freedom. Veterans will 'Fly into the '40s' with WWII-era Stearman WWII biplanes! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Nz3zdnltzp— Stephanie (@ssoutheyyy) September 23, 2022