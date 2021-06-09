JEFFERSON CITY - Food 4 Kids is a feeding program that provides children with nutritious food during the summer.
It is scheduled to start July 5 and will be available until August 20.
This year's program is sponsored by Scholastic and is led by United Way of Central Missouri, as well community volunteers and partners.
All children under the age of 18 are eligible for a free lunch.
Sack lunches will be available at the following times and Jefferson City locations:
12 - 12:30 p.m.
- Intersection of Elm Street & Linn Street
- Apache Manor Mobile Home Park, 5101 Business 50
- Samaritan Center Parking Lot, 1310 E McCarty Street
12 - 12:20 p.m.
- Corner of Edmonds Street & Elizabeth Street
12:20 - 12:40 p.m.
- Buena Vista Playground, 1020 Buena Vista Street
On Fridays, a "fun surprise" will be available with every lunch. Generous community members and organizations pitched in to make these surprise gifts possible.
Ann Bax, United Way of Central Missouri President/CPO said, "Food 4 Kids is a critical program that provides children in need access to food during July and August until school resumes. We are proud to be the conveners to make this program possible so we can keep children in our community healthy and continue to fill the gaps where needed for central Missouri."
Contact United Way of Central MO at 573-636-411 if you have any questions.