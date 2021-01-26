MID-MISSOURI- Food banks in Missouri such as Central Pantry have seen an influx in demand as the pandemic continues to affect millions of Americans.
As unemployment crept back up while the pandemic ravaged the economy, demand increased 30%, according to Feeding Missouri State Director Scott Baker.
Baker said in late October that the program funding would need re-upped by early 2021. This came after a CARES Act package was signed, sending resources to food banks across Missouri.
"We're here now," Baker said Tuesday. "We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still very much in the tunnel."
Baker said food banks had to spend "over 200% more money" last month to try to keep up with demand.
"We anticipate that will be the case for the next several months," he said.
President Biden's new relief plan states the intention to "allow larger emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments for the lowest-income households."
Baker said he is "encouraged" by the new administration's goals but has "real concern" that the food banks may be left behind in the months ahead.
"Government programs will expire and people will start to shift their attention [as the pandemic improves]. but those of us dealing with the economic repercussions aren't even close yet," Baker said.
A United Nations report Monday said "four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the [COVID-19] virus as there were during the worst part of the 2009 global financial crisis.
Tonia Martin works primarily at Central Pantry in Columbia and said they will serve over 60 families in an hour some days.
"We had two, almost three hour wait outside around Thanksgiving" Martin said, "It does fluctuate day to day, now, as more needs are met."
Biden's relief package has yet to receive approval. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are prepared to push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to AP reporting.