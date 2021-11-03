COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri can normally hold 2 million pounds of food at full capacity. But now, empty spots in the warehouse are becoming more common.
Supply chain issues are impacting the Food Bank, which has made it harder to find food, especially at the wholesale level.
"Food supply chains were dramatically disrupted to the point where through our regular channels, we weren't seeing a lot of food," President and CEO of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Lindsay Lopez said.
Along with sourcing food, the Food Bank also faces difficulties trying to find certain kinds of food it needs and wholesale foods at decent prices.
"One example of what we're seeing in the disruption of the food supply lines right now is in canned fruits," Lopez explained. "That is something - it is almost impossible for us to find right now and to purchase. On an ongoing basis, protein is more expensive for us to acquire. Dairy is more expensive to acquire."
These supply issues force the Food Bank to adapt and find new ways to get the food it needs to distribute.
In its 2020 accomplishments report, Lopez said the Food Bank added new distribution sites, partnered with new community organizations and found new funding sources.
Now, with the prices of food increasing, the Food Bank is relying more on donations from the community.
"You don't have to give us a large monetary contribution. We can take $1 and turn that into the equivalent of four meals," Lopez said.
With the holidays approaching the Food Bank is determined to fulfill the need.
"We want to ensure that we can continue our mission in every possible way to ensure that we can feed every single individual, child, family, senior and veteran who's in need in this holiday season," Lopez said.
