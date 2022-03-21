COLUMBIA - Higher prices on food, milk and produce are causing more people to consider food banks.
On March 10, the U.S. Labor Department released an Economic News Release on the consumer price index summary. The report found that consumer prices in February were 7.9% higher than a year ago, meaning inflation has reached a 40-year high.
One of the largest contributors to the increase is the price of food. According to the report, the food index rose 1% as the food at home index rose 1.4%.
- Fruits and vegetables had the largest monthly increase of 2.3%, since March 2010.
- Dairy related products rose 1.9 percent, which is the largest monthly increase since April 2011.
- Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 1.2% in February.
- Cereals and bakery products rose 1.1%
Katie Adkins, the director of marketing and communications at The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, said the food pantry has been experiencing higher prices since the pandemic began, but prices had increased even more in the past 2 weeks.
“We've recognized an increase in prices, both for food and for freight throughout the pandemic," Adkins said. "So pre-pandemic, we were seeing lower rates. Now for some of the things that we're receiving, we might be paying three times what we were pre-pandemic, that has increased even more recently."
At the beginning of 2022, the food bank said it compared the projected number for the price of food and freight for the year versus 2019. Adkins said the increase in price of food over the past two weeks has made the projected numbers just a couple weeks ago, outdated.
“We noticed that some things were increasing by 50%, some more by 180%," Adkins said. "So it's kind of all over the board, depending on the type of food. But what we do know is that those projections are already outdated because prices continue to increase."
In addition to the higher price for food, the food bank has also seen an increase in freight cost, within the last couple of weeks. The food bank pays partial freight on nearly 100 vehicles that bring in food and ship food to partner agencies.
“So any kind of increase in prices for freight really hits us hard, because we are doing so much moving of food," Adkins said. "All of the food on the floor in the warehouse moves in really fast. It moves out really fast. All of that is freight cost and when freight increases it, it affects every aspect of what we do."
All these increases in prices have also affected the number of donations being made.
“We've seen a decrease in donations. It's not just from our community, it's also from businesses," Adkins said. "We receive a lot of donations from different stores, different factories and things like that. Maybe someone purchased too much of something, so they used to donate it to us. But people aren't purchasing the volume that they were before. So they don't have quite as much to donate to us and that makes a big difference."
Adkins said the food bank is preparing for the unexpected to ensure that they can continue to share resources with their neighbors.
“We are negotiating the best rates that we can for food that we're purchasing/ We're working really hard to get access to resources that maybe we weren't receiving as often before. So donations, but also food rescue,” Adkins said. “We have healthy foods, veggies, fruits, things that maybe are going to be really good nutrition for folks, but aren't going to be distributed as quickly if they're on the shelf in the grocery store. So we're going after more retail rescue to try to control our costs to make sure that we're not experiencing that inflation full force.”
With the increases in prices and the decrease in donations, Adkins said the food bank is trying to save money through operation costs.
“I think the biggest thing that we've done is just rethink the way that we do some of our operations," Adkins said. "There are certain things that we have been able to make more equitable, rebalancing, how we ship out food, who we ship out food, to those kinds of things. But more than anything, we've really just had to get creative. Food banks are sort of notoriously good at being adaptable."
Adkins encourages people who are having a hard time balancing the bills or are not quite sure how they are going to make their next grocery payment to come get the food they need. To find a partner agency in your area and get a place to find food, visit the The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri's website.