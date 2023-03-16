COLUMBIA— The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) are partnering to support programming and distribution of nutritious food to families facing food insecurity.
Anthem is pledging $360,000 as part of the partnership for needs across the shared service area, according to a news release sent Thursday.
“Ensuring access to nutritious foods is critical for whole health and that’s why we are working alongside The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to make food more accessible and affordable, especially for our most vulnerable consumers," said John Van Wart with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare.
According to research from Feeding America, one in eight people in The Food Bank’s service area faces hunger, and food insecurity is even higher in more rural areas.
Since food insecurity often goes hand-in-hand with lack of access to health care, Anthem will provide education and outreach regarding health insurance options at select mobile pantries as well as Central Pantry in Columbia.
In addition, The Food Bank’s partner agencies will have the opportunity to partner with Anthem to share information at pantries and hunger-relief events.
“Our partnership with Anthem will mean additional resources for underserved communities at a time when need is increasing. In addition, Anthem’s collaboration with The Food Bank and our partner agencies will offer new layers of healthcare information to support the diverse needs of our neighbors in a single, convenient location,” said Lindsay Young Lopez, president and CEO of The Food Bank. “I am excited to see this new partnership help families build a stronger foundation upon which they can achieve long-term food security.”