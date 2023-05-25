COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri shared updates Thursday for its new food distribution location.
Now located at 705 Business Loop West in the old Moser's Foods location, the Food Bank has renamed the distribution center, "The Food Bank Market." The former Central Pantry was located on Big Bear Boulevard.
The new location is still under renovation due to the effects of the pandemic and supply chain issues. However, the building will open in fall of 2023.
David Coil, executive vice president of Coil Construction, said the Food Bank and his company started renovations in October 2022.
"But really the dreams for the project started way before that," Coil said. "We started the planning about late 2020, the need for this was certainly recognized by then."
Apart from providing food and support nutrition, The Food Bank Market will feature resources like housing, utility assistance, legal council, SNAP support, educational materials and more.
Compass Health Network will also provide preventative and primary care resources within the building.
"In this space we'll be able to do more. We are not diverting from our mission to provide food for neighbors in need," the Food Bank CEO Lindsay Lopez said. "Instead, we know that if you are lacking access to food, you are lacking access to other resources as well."
To help with the completion of The Food Bank Market project, the Food Bank is looking to raise $7 million. This cost is to help cover the new facility, renovations, furniture, fixtures and programming support.
The Food Bank says it has already raised more than 60% of its total goal. Donations can be made on the Food Bank's website.