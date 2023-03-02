COLUMBIA — The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and Compass Health Network announced a new partnership Thursday.
The partnership will allow Compass Health to begin operating preventive and primary health care services out of the new Central Pantry location on the Business Loop, in the building Moser's Foods previously occupied.
The new location is currently under renovation with plans to open later this year, in the fall. It will offer a larger and more accessible retail space with a grocery store-like atmosphere, a demonstration kitchen for nutrition education and training, and a 1,108 square foot health care tenant space built to Compass Health’s specifications.
The Food Bank's existing Central Pantry on Big Bear Boulevard provides food at no cost to around 10,000 Boone County residents each month.
"Food is the foundation for so many aspects of life, including health and wellness,” Lindsay Young Lopez, president and CEO of The Food Bank, said. “While our new Central Pantry location will act as a hub for hunger action in Boone County, we’re looking forward to nurturing programming that better nourishes the whole person. We are so grateful to enrich the offerings available to our neighbors with this new Compass Health Network partnership.”
The agreement between The Food Bank and Compass Health Network secures Compass as a tenant in the new Central Pantry for the next five years.
In addition to health care, the new Central Pantry location will host a number of other visiting services, including information on Medicaid, SNAP, health insurance, utilities assistance, legal support and more.