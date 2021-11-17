COLUMBIA - During the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have had an increased need to help people who are food insecure.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Missouri received $3.4 million for administration expenses for the overall food stamps program. However, it is unknown how the state is spending those funds.
Lindsay Lopez, the president and CEO of The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said the organization serves many people who are in need of assistance.
"The Food Bank serves on average more than 100,000 people every single month throughout the 32 counties we serve," Lopez said.
For a typical year, The Food Bank acquires and distributes nearly 30 million pounds of food, with a wholesale value of more than $50 million. Last year was above average: more than 32 million pounds of food were acquired and distributed through services like soup kitchens and food pantries.
Food insecurity has been a major issue impacting Missouri families. According to the Missouri Independent, some Missouri families have had trouble getting federal assistance after their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications were rejected or they can't
SNAP is one of the largest federal nutrition assistance programs in the United States where eligible low-income individuals families can use a card to purchase food.
Lopez said The Food Bank is doing everything possible to help families who are struggling.
"We want to ensure that anyone who is food insecure can have access to a wonderful meal and time with their families just as anyone else in our communities would be able to do," Lopez said.
The Food Bank also helps with feeding children and serves around 7,500 students through academic programs through a partnership.
Christine Woody, food security policy manager with Empower Missouri, said the SNAP program is important for families who are struggling.
"But it is not an easy system to access. You have to file an application and provide additional documents and also do an interview," Woody said.
The programs, like SNAP, are vital for families who rely on assistance from different agencies. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) is working on simplifying the application for families in need, according to Woody.
Data from a September DSS report indicates that 683,546 people received SNAP benefits in the state of Missouri. There were 30,626 SNAP applications approved in September.
Woody said food banks do great work in terms of helping families in need.
"Hunger and food insecurity is a real problem in the state of Missouri. It is being addressed by nonprofit organizations and the food banks and pantries, and it also should be addressed on a systemic level where the federal government can assist," Woody said.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's 20th annual Partnership Against Hunger will run on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at select grocery store locations.