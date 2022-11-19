COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at grocery stores in mid-Missouri to support its annual Partnership Against Hunger Drive.
The food drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The food bank said the drive will help bring food to families throughout the holiday season.
Participating stores in Columbia include Schnucks location on Forum, EatWell on Providence and the Conley, Grindstone and West Broadway Hy-Vee locations.
The food bank said funds raised at the event will go to help serve more than 20 million meals each year.
Both KOMU 8 and Cumulus Media are partnering with the Food Bank to promote the drive.
The food bank said it is asking people to donate non-perishable items such as canned food, along with cash donations.
The president and CEO of the food bank, Lindsay Young Lopez, said every donation matters.
“The food bank is seeing need increase with no end in sight," Lopez said. "Our organization is serving 15,000 more people each month than we were in 2021, so Partnership Against Hunger is an incredibly important effort that will help us get food into the hands of those who need it."
Residents can donate in-person or online both during the event or after.