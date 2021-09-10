COLUMBIA - The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank began its 40th year Friday.
The Food Bank serves 32 counties throughout mid-Missouri, providing those who struggle with a place to get food. The Food Bank operates over on Vandiver Drive and accepts donations. You can also sign up to volunteer at the facility or host your own food drive.
The Food Bank grew from providing 68,000 pounds of food in a year to producing over 30 million pounds in just one year. Something that President and CEO Lindsay Lopez says is a process that is always evolving.
"Over just the last 7 years we've really embraced a commitment to encourage," Lopez said.
The program aims to provide healthier options through the Food Bank and allow people to get their hands on healthier options.
"We know here at the food bank that it is important for us to provide food that is as nutritious as possible," Lopez said.
Even though the members at the Food Bank are thrilled to be starting another year of work, they also acknowledge that it means there is more work to be done.
"So as we celebrate our anniversary, our 40th anniversary, you know, really it's an opportunity for us to educate the broader population about this need that exists," Lopez said.
The Food Bank is also gearing up to move into a new home in the next year. The new location will see them move to a bigger space located on Business Loop 70.