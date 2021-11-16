COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at mid-Missouri grocery stores on Nov. 23.
The drive will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will help bring food to families in need during the holiday season.
In Columbia, participating stores include Schnucks and the Conley Road, Rock Bridge and West Broadway Hy-Vee locations.
The Truman Boulevard Hy-Vee in Jefferson City, Kirksville Hy-Vee and Hannibal County Market will also participate in the drive.
“Partnership Against Hunger helps bring consistent and healthy meals to families in need during the holidays and beyond. We can’t wait to see our amazing community come out to be a part of this incredible event," President and CEO of The Food Bank Lindsay Lopez said.
This marks the 20th year for Partnership Against Hunger. Funds raised from the event help The Food Bank serve around 100,000 people monthly.
The Food Bank asks that people donate non-perishable items, such as canned good, beans, rice and peanut butter.
The Food Bank said $1 can provide four meals for families in need. You can donate online here.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of Partnership Against Hunger.