COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County.
The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
The pantries are located inside the schools to give students easy access to nutritional food which they will be able to take home for themselves and their families.
Food and cash donations can be made in-person during the drive, or gifts can be made online.
According to their website, for every $25 donated, The Food Bank can provide at least 100 meals.
Suggested food items to donate include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tune or chicken, meal kits, and other shelf-stable foods.