COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting its annual Pack School Pantries Food drive Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will take place in the northeast parking lot of the Columbia Mall, near Dillard's and Wendy's.
President and CEO of the Food Bank Lindsey Lopez says about 14% or one in seven children throughout the 32 counties that the Food Bank serves, are considered food insecure.
"And so particularly how that impacts children in a negative way is, is that we know children who go to school hungry on Monday just can't take advantage of educational offerings," Lopez said.
Lopez said the Food Bank's drives are important for a couple of reasons.
"The primary reason is just to educate the general public about the fact that food insecurity is so prevalent in the communities that we serve," she said.
According to a press release, the drive is hoping to gather shelf-stable foods. Those foods include peanut butter, canned fruits and veggies, soups, canned proteins and other nonperishable items.
Cash donations are also encouraged. You can drop them off in person at the drive or donate online by clicking here.
"So we would never discourage anyone from making contributions of food to the food bank," Lopez said. "But the truth is, we can do so much more with the monetary contributions that we take in through these drives."
For every $1, it helps the Food Bank provide the equivalent of four meals.
"And we can stretch those resources along the way, we're a great steward of resources," Lopez said.