MID-MISSOURI - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will hold its One for One food drive on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Columbia and Jefferson City.
The event will be held at the Columbia Mall and at Orscheln Farm & Home in Jefferson City.
Katie Adkins, the communications director for the event, said she hopes the event encourages giving to the Food Bank not only during the holiday season but all year round.
"It's a great time to do a drive, because people are really, really thoughtful about what they have during the holiday season," Adkins said. "It's so important to so many people to sit down at a table and have a really good meal with their family. It's really just part of, of the the tradition of the season."
Adkins said the One for One food drive is one of the biggest events of the year for the Food Bank. She said it helps bring more notice to those who face food insecurity.
"Food insecurity is something that a lot of Missourians face, we see it in cities, we see it in rural areas," Adkins said. "And so it's one time of the year when we can really think about what we have, and maybe what other people may not have consistently and that is access to good, nutritious food and can make people think about what they can do not just at the holidays, but throughout the year to help their neighbors in that way."
Some people might be facing food insecurity without others even realizing. Food is an important source of sustenance when it comes to productive both in adults and children.
"Food is so foundational for children," Adkins said. "It's really incredibly important for them to be able to have good nutrition so they can grow and play and learn. The same with everyone else. If I have food, I may be more productive, I may be able to balance my life in different ways."
Adkins said food insecurity is something everything can understand and give their time to learn about and help change. She said it's not something exclusive to one group of people either.
If some people are having to balance funds or medical bills, they might not have the money for food either. Some people might face food insecurity during some parts of the year over other parts.
Those interested in continuing to give to the food bank can choose to volunteer year round.
"Maybe you like you know bring in your friends and family, helping as a group while repackaging food at the food pantry might be a good opportunity for you," Adkins said. "So there are lots of different ways to share your talents and your time."
The Food Bank is most interested in the following items:
- Canned goods
- Peanut butter
- Boxed meals
- Cereal
- Pasta
- Beans
- Rice
- Soup
The Food Bank said money is the most effective donation, since it can use every $1 to purchase at least four meals. Those who wish to make a donation can give here.