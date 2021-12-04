JEFFERSON CITY - The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church is honoring their late Pastor and Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth (CDFY), Dr. Kevin Kohler, by holding the Blessing box food drive. Dr. Kohler died from COVID-19 in November 2020.
The Blessing box faces the street and allows any community members to come by and donate nonperishable foods all year round. It has been outside the church since 2019.
Dr. Kohler started the Blessing box with just a small red box set outside for community members to drop food in with the hopes of helping those in need. A member of the church then built a wooden Blessing box to withstand the weather, according to Tiffany Muessig, Dr. Kohler's daughter and organizer of the food drive.
CDFY honored Dr. Kohler last year with a contactless drive through food drive in his honor.
This year, Muessig is organizing the Blessing box food drive not only to honor her father but also to continue helping those in need throughout the holiday season.
"This food drive is a community need and the 2019 Jefferson City tornado really brought that to light," Muessig said.
After the tornado, Muessig said that her father came up with the idea to give back to the community since the tornado wiped out many homes in the area.
"Last year when my dad was in the hospital, people asked how they could help," she said. "Keep the blessing box full, that is what is most important to him, to keep the box full."
The Blessing box inspired the food drive that will further feed community members in the area.
"My dad's motto for the Blessing box and the food drive has always very much been, 'Take what you need, leave what you can, and above all be blessed.'"
Muessig said that motto is all that they're hoping for, to bring the community together with the blessings in the box and the food drive donations.
If you would like to donate nonperishable food or monetary donations to the Blessing box food drive, the link to the Facebook page is located here.
The Blessing box food drive takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located at 7804 Heritage Highway in Jefferson City.