JEFFERSON CITY- Higher food costs have hit the public hard, and many people have made trips to the local food pantry for some extra help.
The Pantry JC is an independent food pantry on Missouri Boulevard on Jefferson City. It's a tricky space to find, but board member Karen Sholes says that can be a benefit for those coming for food.
"It's a little bit nice that we're hidden back here," Sholes said. "Not everybody wants people to know that they're coming to a food pantry."
The Pantry JC runs their donations in a unique way different from other pantries. Rather than donating cooked meals, they donate the ingredients and recipes to make them.
Guests can choose between five different meals, receiving the ingredients and recipes for them based on the number of people in their family. The same five meals are used each distribution day, on the second and fourth Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests have usually had an option to take some fresh produce with them on distribution days as well, but it's been tough to keep providing with the higher food costs.
"We were spending about $150 to $200 every distribution day to buy fresh produce," Sholes said, "and our guests love that because a lot of times, they just don't get fresh produce."
However, non-profits like the Pantry JC are struggling to keep up with higher costs, in addition to more consumer demand. Sholes said there has been a definite increase of both guests and food prices in recent distributions.
"Normally, we used to spend $800 to $900 a distribution day on the groceries that we had to buy," Sholes said. "This last distribution day, I think we spent $1,200 or $1,300 on those ingredients. It's the prices, they are going up for everybody. It's harder for our guests to stretch their food budget."
With prices rising
The Pantry JC is always willing to accept any type of donation, but the best way to help is to donate money. Sholes says the pantry always has enough rice and pasta, but is struggling with the other ingredients.
"Right now, what would help the most is money for us to purchase the meat and the vegetables," she said.
Particularly, Sholes says people can become "sponsors" of certain foods.
"If someone would want to sponsor our produce, you can be our produce partner, and to do that you would you would contribute $250," Sholes said. "That would allow us to buy the produce to distribute to our families."
The Pantry JC will also accept donations of vegetables directly from local gardens.