Food truck owner feels strains of inflation and gas prices

MOBERLY — Randy Perkins, like many other Americans, is feeling the effects of inflation and higher gas prices.
"We have noticed a lot of our food costs have gone up double," Perkins said.
Perkins serves up New Orleans-style dishes like po' boys and jambalaya with his food truck Zydeco's Cajun Kitchen. For him, the cost of fish has doubled and the cost of shrimp has increased 30%.
Nationally, the price of food increased 8.5% from March 2021 to March 2022.
MU economics professor Marty Steffens attributes these higher food prices to supply chain issues due to the pandemic, higher demand, higher wages for low-wage workers and disruptions from the war in Ukraine.
With the increased cost of supplies, Perkins raised the price of fish and shrimp meals by $1 at the start of the year.
"If you're getting shrimp from southeast Asia, for example, you are having to ship it from there, and then it ends up on a truck," Steffens said. "The trucking company is going to charge more for shipping."
According to Perkins, his customers have been understanding of the increased price of meals.
"My customers kind of expect a certain quality of product," he said. "For example, our fish, our customers love it. And yes, I can go out there and buy some other products that aren't exactly that kind of fish, but I'm not going to do it because the quality is is not the same."
The food truck owner used to include free drinks with his combo meals, but had to cut back due to the soaring costs of food.
He also changed how far he's willing to travel. Just a few months ago, he would take his truck to Kansas City or St. Louis. But now the furthest he'll go is Marshall.
"I've got some people wanting us to come back to St. Louis, and I just, I really have to study that," he said. "You have to study how many people you're going to serve. And is it going to be financially rewarding for us to go that far, considering the cost of fuel?"
Perkins said he normally pays $50 to fill up his truck, but these days he pays closer to $80.
National numbers show the average price of gas per gallon this week was $4.06. During the same week last year, the average price of gas per gallon was $1.81.
Even with increasing his meal prices earlier this year, Perkins said his profit margins are getting smaller and smaller.
"Our profit margin has decreased," Perkins said. "But we are still doing it and we're still forging ahead, that's the best we can do."
Steffens isn't sure when things will start to soothe out, particularly since Shanghai remains under lockdown.
"This isn't over yet," Steffens said. "I don't think it's going to get better quickly. But we're all going to have to adjust and certainly adjusted."
If supply prices continue to increase, Perkins said he will have to rise prices on his food even more.
"We have a following because people want the food," he said. "As long as I can keep my prices that are comfortable and affordable, I don't think I'm going to have much of an issue."