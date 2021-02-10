MID-MISSOURI- The cold and snow take away the two things food trucks depend on: people standing outside and a safe way to drive to them.
"What do you do? Cry a lot!" Zydecos Cajun Kitchen Co-Owner Randy Perkins joked.
Perkins said he and his wife Lynn are always trying to think of ways to recoup lost revenue when the truck closes.
"It's no income, you got to pay those bills," Perkins said. "You plan for days where you've got big revenues coming in, or decent revenues, so you can put that money aside and take care of these slow times."
Perkins said customer loyalty helped him through last winter. As long as the roads are clear, he says the truck is open for business, and Cajun lovers brave the cold to get their taste.
"We're blessed," he said. "We have a following, and people seem to come just to get the food."
The Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company said it feels similar support.
"We have some pretty dedicated regulars," Ozark Mountain General Manager Paddy Jernigan said. "It starts snowing on us, part of me expects it to be a slow day, but we really get surprised."
Both trucks manage to stay busy when winter conditions keep the wheels at home. Zydecos preps its Louisiana dishes for its next trip while Ozark Mountain relies on its catering services and its store-bought frozen biscuits.
"We just can't escape the cold, whether we're dealing with frozen biscuits or trying to be out here in the cold," Jernigan said.
Thursday has more frigid weather in store for the Perkins who plan to open back up in Moberly, with lows near zero or even below. When asked if Zydecos thought customers would show up, he had a simple response.
"I can tell you what that answer will be tomorrow."
Ozark Mountain is planning to open back up after the cold passes on Feb. 20, but they are always open for catering and post location updates on its website.