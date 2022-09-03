LAKE OF THE OZARKS- Businesses around the Ozarks are already seeing a decrease in clientele since the school year started for students.
After two years of going through a global pandemic and an acute recession following it, many are trying to return to normalcy. But, hard as it seems the price of everything has increased.
Bartender and part-time manager at Franky & Louie's, Gary Sinclair, said, " I've seen a lot fewer tips." he said, "Like 10%, 15% all summer long. And a lot more credit cards, not as much cash."
When the school year begins, workers double on shifts to make a sliver that they would during the summer. Bartender Kelesi Hemmerling said, " We work during the week, trying to double dip as much as we can."
During the summer, there are usually two bartenders on a shift. But once the fall comes around, only one is needed.
"As it slows down, we don't need as many bartenders at the bar, so we cut back on shifts. If you don't work a double, you only work one of the shifts on the weekdays. If not, have the whole day off."
The lakefront restaurant will officially close for the season on Halloween. During that time, the restaurant hosts a big party in honor of a great year with and clearance sale at the gift shop.