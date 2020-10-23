COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act bill on March 27, with the goal of providing for many people, businesses and organizations from COVID-19 related expenses.
Missouri was allotted $2.4 billion. More than $500 million was divided among county governments for use in their areas, but many local public health agencies (LPHAs) have not received any relief yet.
That is the case of the Audrain County Health Department. The head of the department recently resigned, and that could be the cause for the delay, according to presiding County Commissioner Steve Hobbs.
"About the time that she [the department head] resigned, and we had a number to that. Now we're kind of backing up a little bit and letting that board sort of work things out," Hobbs said.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department received their portion of CARES Act funding. They said the funds help them attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Scott Clardy, Assistant Director of the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said they use the federal funding to help with disease investigation, contact tracing and some data analysis.
The state treasurer's office attempted to make it easy on local public health agencies (LPHAs) to request CARES Act funding by creating a Memorandum of Understanding to help facilitate the transferring of funds.
Health departments can request up to 15 percent of the county's CARES Act funding. They then need the approval of their department, the county government and the state. The burden of responsibility for the funds would then be transferred to the LPHA.
While the treasurer's office has tried to assist the local health departments, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said that is about all they can do.
"[They] don't have any ways to force the county to use the money in any particular way," Fitzpatrick said.
Clardy appreciates the relationship between his department and the Boone County government.
"Our colleagues across the state have not consistently enjoyed that kind of support from their county commissions," Clardy said.
Applications must be submitted by Dec. 30.