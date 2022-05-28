JEFFERSON CITY- The "For the People Powwow" took place on Saturday, giving Native Americans of Missouri a place to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage, as well as honor veterans this Memorial Day Weekend.
The event invites all local residents to participate, as well as share and educate community members on traditional garments, food and dancing.
Event coordinator Greg Olson said the powwow is incredibly special to the Native American community in mid-Missouri.
“This is an event that is important because Native people who really celebrate their culture can come together and be with other Native people,” Olson said. “Many of them don't have that opportunity from day to day”
Olson said over 20 different tribes were represented, including the Osage, Cherokee, Ioway and Kiowa tribes.
Members from several tribes came together to start off the event with a traditional Gourd Dance, as well as a flag ceremony.
“The people who Gourd Dance are either veterans themselves, or they are the descendants of a veteran,” Olson said. “They'll dance for their fathers, maybe if their fathers served.”
The dance also honors those who have fallen in battle, a matter close to the heart this Memorial Day Weekend. Head Man Dancer Cody Goff said dancing is a way to connect to his relatives.
“I love dancing for the people that can’t. It’s a way to honor my family,” Goff said.
Goff, an enrolled tribal member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, said sharing dances with the community is a way to keep Native American traditions alive and connect to his past.
“It's kind of like a spiritual thing for me too. And, like when you get out there, you kind of get in the zone,” Goff said, “It's like a wall goes up around it and you're just out there and kind of lose yourself in it.”
This is the first time the event has taken place since 2018, as the 2019 Jefferson City tornado and Covid-19 pandemic canceled the event the past three years.
The proceeds of the event go towards the Osage nation, to help fund traditional events and activities, including a Sundance.
Olson hopes the event will engage the Mid-Missouri community, both Native Americans and non-native.
“It's a welcoming place to just come, eat some fry bread and watch some dancers,” Olson said, “It's fun just to watch, really. So I think for both communities, native and non-native, it serves a real valuable purpose.”
The "For the People Powwow" runs through Sunday from 12-5 at the Jaycee Fairgrounds in Jefferson City.